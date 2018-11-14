Lion of Africa to roar no more

Short-term insurer Lion of Africa, which is owned by JSE-listed empowerment company Brimstone, has decided to halt its operations with immediate effect, citing continued losses in a difficult operating environment.

Lion of Africa, which offers policies to small and medium-sized enterprises and public-sector entities, said it would continue to meet all obligations under existing policies but it would not be issuing any new insurance policies.

The company did not specify what led to these continued losses but the last published financials for the year to December 2016 show the company's loss ratio was 66%. The year before that the loss ratio was in excess of 100%. The loss ratio reflects how much the company received in premiums versus claims it paid out. A loss ratio of more than 100% shows that it was paying out more claims than premiums received in the 2015 year.

Lion of Africa also said increased solvency requirements made it difficult to continue operating.

The insurer had embarked on a turnaround strategy in 2015 and appeared to be righting the ship when it posted a progress report last year which showed that it had reduced its net loss after tax to R15.4m in 2016 from R191.5m in 2015. Earlier this year it hosted an inaugural annual Lion of Africa Day at JSE themed “Lion Roars" to celebrate its 19 years of existence.

The company had already exited the corporate and personal insurance businesses to try and stem losses.

“The decision was not taken lightly, and significant efforts were made to find alternative solutions." said the statement issued on Wednesday morning.

“As a leadership team, we are bitterly disappointed. We wanted to see the business grow and flourish. We will be working with all our stakeholders in the coming months to wind down the operations,” said Lion of Africa acting CEO Anees Vazeer in the statement.

The company said it has already informed its employees and the Regulator of its decision.

“Our employees worked hard over the years to build a solid brand and together with the management team and the board, did everything possible to get the business on a sustainable and profitable path. Our hearts go out to the employees and their families. We have acquired the services of counsellors to assist them to deal with this difficult situation,” Vazeer said.

