Companies / Financial Services

Capital Appreciation gains as South Africans drop cash for cards and digital money

Rapid growth in SA's credit and debit card market has increased demand for point-of-sale machines

14 November 2018 - 17:42 Londiwe Buthelezi
Parents eager to get good deals for Christmas swarm the tills on Black Friday at Toys R Us in The Pavilion Shopping Centre, Durban. Picture: THE TIMES/JACKIE CLAUSEN
Parents eager to get good deals for Christmas swarm the tills on Black Friday at Toys R Us in The Pavilion Shopping Centre, Durban. Picture: THE TIMES/JACKIE CLAUSEN

Payment services facilitator Capital Appreciation is raking in double-digit profits as more consumers drop cash for credit cards and digital currency.

Capital Appreciation’s operations include distribution and management of point-of-sale devices in retail outlets as well as transacting platforms to reconcile business-to-business and business-to-consumer transactions.

In the six months to September, the fintech player grew payment terminals on behalf of its banking and institutional clients to 103,000, well ahead of its March 2019 target.

Capital Appreciation CEO Bradley Sacks. Picture: SUPPLIED
Capital Appreciation CEO Bradley Sacks. Picture: SUPPLIED

“What we have seen is that cash is becoming less prevalent every year. The number of credit and debit cards in the market is growing at a rapid rate. The long-term trend shows that cash transactions will diminish,” said Capital Appreciation CEO Bradley Sacks.

The Payments Association of SA’s 2017 annual report showed that the volume of card transactions in SA increased from about 750-million in 2010 to 2.5-billion by the end of 2017. The combined value of card transactions grew 10% each year on a compounded annual growth rate basis.

Sacks said the company's Dashpay platform, which was taken offline for a revamp in May 2017 and only reinstated in September 2018, recorded more than double the level of activity ever achieved in one month, in October. The value of transactions processed through the platform for October alone reached R1.4bn on an annualised basis.

Capital Appreciation increased its trading profit 25% to R82.8m in the six months to the end of September and headline earnings went up 13% to R63.3m. The infrastructure unit grew its revenue 54% to R253.6m in the six months to September while profit after tax increased  32% to R50.7m.

Its software and systems developer, Synthesis, which offers consulting and technology-based solutions such as machine learning, artificial intelligence and big data capabilities to financial institutions, grew profit after tax 72% to R13.4m.

Through Synthesis, Capital Appreciation is now working on offering brick-and-mortar retailers the same big-data capabilities enjoyed by online retailers by marrying consumers’ identities on credit-card records with their transacting activities when they opt in for offers such as loyalty and reward programmes.

buthelezil@businesslive.co.za

Capital Appreciation increases dividend after double-digit profit rise

Software division Synthesis enjoyed a 72% surge in net interim profit, and group revenue was up 56%
Companies
8 hours ago

Capital Appreciation’s revenue jumps more than six-fold to R571m

The company, listed on the JSE as a special-purpose acquisition company, was ‘exceptionally cash generative’ in the year to end-March
Companies
6 months ago

Capital Appreciation: Dynamic niche group but off investors’ radars

Capital Appreciation has over the past year emerged as one of SA’s most dynamic fintech groups
Investing
8 months ago

Synthesis tries out vetting by AI

Capitec bank has said in the past it would consider adopting some of the online lender’s credit-scoring tools
Companies
5 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
MTN to offer entry-level smartphones costing $20
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Municipal debt to Eskom balloons to R17bn
Companies / Energy
3.
Nigeria said to be cutting $8.1bn demanded from ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Telkom could unbundle property assets worth about ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Discovery’s highly anticipated bank to be ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Insurer Lion of Africa to roar no more
Companies / Financial Services

Khaya Gobodo to head Old Mutual’s wealth and investment unit
Companies / Financial Services

Simon Susman to end 36-year journey with Woolworths
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Discovery launches its bank this week
Business

Deloitte ignored African Bank’s inflated loan book, says regulator
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.