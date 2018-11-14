Capital Appreciation gains as South Africans drop cash for cards and digital money

“What we have seen is that cash is becoming less prevalent every year. The number of credit and debit cards in the market is growing at a rapid rate. The long-term trend shows that cash transactions will diminish,” said Capital Appreciation CEO Bradley Sacks.

The Payments Association of SA’s 2017 annual report showed that the volume of card transactions in SA increased from about 750-million in 2010 to 2.5-billion by the end of 2017. The combined value of card transactions grew 10% each year on a compounded annual growth rate basis.

Sacks said the company's Dashpay platform, which was taken offline for a revamp in May 2017 and only reinstated in September 2018, recorded more than double the level of activity ever achieved in one month, in October. The value of transactions processed through the platform for October alone reached R1.4bn on an annualised basis.

Capital Appreciation increased its trading profit 25% to R82.8m in the six months to the end of September and headline earnings went up 13% to R63.3m. The infrastructure unit grew its revenue 54% to R253.6m in the six months to September while profit after tax increased 32% to R50.7m.

Its software and systems developer, Synthesis, which offers consulting and technology-based solutions such as machine learning, artificial intelligence and big data capabilities to financial institutions, grew profit after tax 72% to R13.4m.

Through Synthesis, Capital Appreciation is now working on offering brick-and-mortar retailers the same big-data capabilities enjoyed by online retailers by marrying consumers’ identities on credit-card records with their transacting activities when they opt in for offers such as loyalty and reward programmes.

