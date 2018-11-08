Lloyd Blankfein met key figures at heart of 1MDB scandal

The high-level gathering laid the groundwork for a relationship that would prove profitable for the investment bank. Since then, the use of $6.5bn that Goldman raised for 1MDB has sparked investigations across several nations, and entangled the US bank in a high-profile corruption probe.

A spokesman for Goldman Sachs declined to comment on Blankfein’s behalf. The bank has said it believed proceeds of debt sales it underwrote were for development projects and that Leissner withheld information from the firm.

Low’s presence at the meeting with Blankfein, one of the most senior executives in global finance, illustrates the meteoric rise of a largely unknown financier who had managed to cultivate relationships with senior Malaysian government officials, including then-prime minister Najib Razak.

By the time of the meeting, Low’s lavish spending habits were New York tabloid fodder. Starting about two months before the meeting, according to US filings, Leissner and another Goldman banker began a years-long effort to bring Low aboard as a client, a request that compliance workers at the firm consistently denied.

There is no indication that Blankfein was aware of the internal assessments of Low, or knew the identities of all the people present at the meeting.

The documents filed by an FBI agent in June said that evidence supports Low was present at the meeting. The agenda for the November 2009 meeting was mapped out by Low and included a “debrief” with Najib and the “1MDB boys” after Goldman executives had left, the documents show.

The meeting offered Blankfein a chance to speak with Najib in his first year as prime minister, and Najib’s visit to New York included meetings with other business leaders and US investors. A month after the gathering, Malaysia’s securities commission announced that Goldman Sachs would set up fund management and corporate finance advisory operations in the nation.

Low was closely involved in helping Goldman Sachs win the Malaysian business even as Leissner and at least one other lower-ranking banker were already working to shield his role from its compliance group to avoid additional scrutiny, according to federal filings. Goldman Sachs went on to raise as much as $6.5bn for 1MDB in subsequent years, receiving about $600m in fees.

The US has since accused Low of teaming up with the Goldman bankers to pilfer money from the fund, 1Malaysia Development. Leissner pleaded guilty to conspiring to launder money and violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act by paying bribes. Goldman’s earnings from the deals have also become a sore point with the new Malaysian government, which hopes to recoup some of the money.

Blankfein, who stepped down as Goldman Sachs’s chief executive officer last month and still serves as chairman, said at a conference in New York last week that he was not aware of senior managers missing red flags in the 1MDB dealings. Instead, he said, the matter was an issue of a few employees dodging bank controls and lying about it.

The federal filings unsealed last week also place Najib and a “high-ranking executive” from the bank in a meeting with Leissner and Low in 2013 in New York. There is no indication that the executive from the later meeting is the same as the one from 2009.

