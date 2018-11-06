Companies / Financial Services

SoftBank shares slide over Saudi Arabia ties

The rising political tensions have battered shares in Japanese conglomerate SoftBank, which fell 7.26% to ¥9,251

06 November 2018 - 00:01 Daily Telegraph Staff
SoftBank Group's logo at a company function in Tokyo, Japan. Picture: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO
Softbank’s close ties with Saudi Arabia are under scrutiny with shares in the company slumping 7% as the Middle East nation comes under increasing pressure over allegations it was involved in the death of a journalist.

The Japanese technology giant’s Vision Fund, a $100bn investment vehicle that has backed companies such as Uber, has close links with Saudi Arabia, a key investor.

However, the Saudi regime has come under fire from business leaders and politicians after Washington Post columnist and critic of the regime Jamal Khashoggi disappeared from the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Khashoggi vanished on October 2 after entering to obtain documents for his marriage. The Saudi government denies any involvement.

Turkish police have claimed that agents of Saudi Arabia killed Khashoggi.

The rising political tensions have battered shares in Japanese conglomerate SoftBank, which fell 7.26% to ¥9,251 ($81.74).

It comes as some of the world’s tech leaders, including Uber’s Dara Khosrowshahi, refused to attend the Future Investment Initiative conference, a showcase for investment in the kingdom, held on October 23-25.

Tensions appeared to escalate further on Sunday evening as Bahrain backed a campaign to boycott Uber, saying: “We will boycott those who boycott Saudi Arabia.”

SoftBank’s Vision Fund is in talks for a further injection of $45bn from the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund. Saudi Arabia has also invested in electric car giant Tesla. 

The Daily Telegraph

SoftBank has duty to Saudi citizens, says CEO Masayoshi Son

The murder of Jamal Kashoggi has not persuaded the tech giant to return Saudi Arabia’s investment in its Vision Fund
Companies
13 hours ago

Softbank does the maths over Jamal Kashoggi’s murder

Saudi’s Public Investment Fund is the largest investor in SoftBank’s $100bn Vision Fund — but should investors accept Saudi money anymore?
Companies
11 days ago

SoftBank wrestles with moral issues dogging Saudi ties

Saudi Arabia is the biggest investor in SoftBank’s $100bn Vision Fund
Companies
14 days ago

THE FT COLUMN: Saudi Arabia: how the Khashoggi killing threatens to upend prince’s project

Riyadh is grappling with Saudi Arabia’s biggest diplomatic crisis with the West since 9/11, write Andrew England and Simeon Kerr
Opinion
14 days ago

