Private equity and venture capital investments gain traction in SA

Some of the success stories documented by Savca include the Bakwena Platinum Corridor, which has led to investment of about R18m in socioeconomic development projects along the route. In the Free State, the Emfuleni Voerkrale feedlot has roughly doubled each year since launching in 2013. Moreover, affordable rental housing investor, Urban Impact Properties, has provided more than 10,000 student beds throughout SA.

“The value that private equity and venture capital in particular can offer the economy and start-up companies goes beyond the financial measures. What’s very important for us is to show the impact that these investments have,” said Savca CEO Tanya van Lill.

Later this week Savca will honour the most effective deals in this space in its inaugural awards. Companies that received funding in the past year will be judged on their financial performance, jobs created and their effect on social change, among other criteria.

SA is seeing record flows to alternative asset classes, particularly private equity, as investors look for investments that have a low correlation to equity markets. The RisCura-Savca report, which tracks performance of SA private equity, showed that in the first quarter of 2018, the 10-year internal rate of return for private equity stood at 11.5% in rand terms while the all share index delivered 9.7% before fees.

Van Lill says while SA has a mature private equity market, venture capital was picking up. Private equity investments reached a record high of R31.1bn in 2017 and venture capital deals exceeded the R1bn mark for the first time, investing R1.16bn.

Venture capital predominantly invests in early-stage companies and remains small in SA compared to private equity. Fund managers in that space still find it difficult to raise funds as institutional investors see them as too risky, said Van Lill.

“But it is now gaining traction. There aren’t a lot of new fund managers entering the space. But the fund managers that are there are raising a second and third fund,” she said.

Savca figures show that in 2017 about 160 venture capital transactions were concluded, substantially more than 114 deals in 2016. And 27% of the investments came from new fund managers who were not active prior to 2017.