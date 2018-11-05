Companies / Financial Services

Absa brings in Paul O’Flaherty in latest reshuffle at the top

Former Eskom CFO replaces Charles Russon as head of engineering services, and Russon takes charge of corporate and investment banking

05 November 2018 - 10:38 Robert Laing
Paul O'Flaherty, former CEO of ArcelorMittal SA and former Eskom finance chief, joins Absa’s top ranks. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Paul O'Flaherty, former CEO of ArcelorMittal SA and former Eskom finance chief, joins Absa’s top ranks. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Absa has promoted engineering services head Charles Russon to CE of its corporate and investment banking division.

Russon’s old position has been filled by former ArcelorMittal SA CEO and Eskom CFO Paul O’Flaherty. 

“As part of this role, Paul will also take responsibility for our separation from Barclays plc,” Absa said on Monday.

The bank’s latest management reshuffle follows a restructuring it announced in April, in which the corporate and investment banking division was placed under the joint leadership of Temi Ofong and Mike Harvey.

Russon was the former chief operating officer of Absa’s corporate and investment banking division before moving on to the roles of group regional head of finance and group chief operating officer.

O’Flaherty joined Absa’s board as an independent nonexecutive director in February 2016. He resigned from the board to take his new role.

Monday’s statement said both executives will report to group CEO Maria Ramos and will be on the Absa group executive committee, subject to regulatory approval.

laingr@businesslive.co.za

Correction: November 5 2018

An earlier version of this article said O’Flaherty's role would change to executive director. Absa said he will not be a director in his new role.

WATCH: Stock pick — Absa

Independent analyst Chris Glimour talks to Business Day TV about Absa, his stock pick of the day
Markets
18 days ago

Absa to unveil BEE buyer for asset unit

Abam responsible for R135bn investments; just outside top 20
Business
29 days ago

Absa reshuffles its executives

Deputy CEO David Hodnett will take a two-month sabbatical and the heads of its four operating arms will report directly to group CEO Maria Ramos
Companies
7 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Tsogo Sun set to pay millions for directors’ ...
Companies
2.
Woolworths pulls David Jones brand from SA stores
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Payment24 has a quarter of SA’s filling stations ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
HSBC and UBS leave Nigeria after MTN fiasco
Companies / Financial Services
5.
ARC seeks strategic investors to deliver on Tyme
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

WATCH: Stock pick — Absa
Markets

Absa to unveil BEE buyer for asset unit
Business

Absa cuts execs to get bank back into shape
Companies / Financial Services

Another Barclays Africa CEO exits in management overhaul
Business

Absa management on the chopping block
Companies / Financial Services

Absa's Maria Ramos throws the dice again with new team
Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.