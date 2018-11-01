WATCH: Inside Sanlam’s new BBBEE deal

Financial services group Sanlam has announced details around its multi-billion rand BEE deal, which will see the company’s direct black shareholding increasing to more than 18%.

The deal involves the selling of a 5% stake to black investors and staff for up to R8.6bn, while giving its existing BEE shareholder, Ubuntu-Botho R2bn to invest in certain entities of the mother group.

Sanlam CEO Ian Kirk joined Business Day TV to discuss the deal and what it means for the company.