WATCH: Inside Sanlam’s new BBBEE deal

01 November 2018 - 09:27 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Financial services group Sanlam has announced details around its multi-billion rand BEE deal, which will see the company’s direct black shareholding increasing to more than 18%.

The deal involves the selling of a 5% stake to black investors and staff for up to R8.6bn, while giving its existing BEE shareholder, Ubuntu-Botho R2bn to invest in certain entities of the mother group.

Sanlam CEO Ian Kirk joined Business Day TV to discuss the deal and what it means for the company.

Sanlam CEO Ian Kirk talks to Business Day TV about the group’s empowerment deal

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

