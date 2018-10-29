Companies / Financial Services

How do people feel about SA's big five banks? Let us count the ways

The index found that an estimated 30,478 people threatened to leave their banks, with the majority being Nedbank and Standard Bank clients

29 October 2018 - 13:23 Staff Writer
A Capitec Bank branch in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Capitec has emerged as the top-ranked bank according to sentiment, in an index released on Monday measuring consumers’ discussions on social media.

Standard Bank fell to the lowest rank on BrandsEye’s SA banking sentiment index, which examined a sample of more than 500,000 social media posts of 1.7-million between September 2017 and August 2018. The index aimed to  uncover the major issues influencing sentiment among consumers, as well as the reasons they left or threatened to leave their banks.

Capitec was the only bank with positive overall net sentiment — it received more praise than complaints. Despite falling about nine percentage points from 13.5% in 2017 to 4.3% in 2018, the bank was still in positive territory.

Capitec was followed by FNB, whose net sentiment increased 12.6% from -16% in 2017 to -3.4% in 2018.

Nedbank placed third at -7.7%, recording a 1.9 percentage points decrease in net sentiment from the previous year, while Absa’s net sentiment improved by 8.4 points, moving it out of the lowest net sentiment position — but still in negative territory. 

At -16.2%, Standard Bank recorded the lowest net sentiment and the largest drop in sentiment between 2017 and 2018, from -6%. 

The index found that an estimated 30,478 people threatened to leave their banks, with the majority being Nedbank and Standard Bank clients. Capitec had the lowest proportion of consumers saying they wanted to leave. 

The most frequently cited reasons for this were poor turnaround times, accusations of unethical behaviour, billing or payments and telephonic interactions. 

FNB received the highest number of positive comparisons to other banks, and when consumers said they wanted a new bank, FNB was cited the most as an alternative.

In terms of digital banking FNB, had the highest net sentiment (+47%), while Standard Bank had the lowest (-72.7%).

Nedbank received high levels of negative sentiment for business or technological innovation.

