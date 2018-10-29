How do people feel about SA's big five banks? Let us count the ways

Capitec has emerged as the top-ranked bank according to sentiment, in an index released on Monday measuring consumers’ discussions on social media.

Standard Bank fell to the lowest rank on BrandsEye’s SA banking sentiment index, which examined a sample of more than 500,000 social media posts of 1.7-million between September 2017 and August 2018. The index aimed to uncover the major issues influencing sentiment among consumers, as well as the reasons they left or threatened to leave their banks.

Capitec was the only bank with positive overall net sentiment — it received more praise than complaints. Despite falling about nine percentage points from 13.5% in 2017 to 4.3% in 2018, the bank was still in positive territory.

Capitec was followed by FNB, whose net sentiment increased 12.6% from -16% in 2017 to -3.4% in 2018.

Nedbank placed third at -7.7%, recording a 1.9 percentage points decrease in net sentiment from the previous year, while Absa’s net sentiment improved by 8.4 points, moving it out of the lowest net sentiment position — but still in negative territory.

At -16.2%, Standard Bank recorded the lowest net sentiment and the largest drop in sentiment between 2017 and 2018, from -6%.