Quilter upbeat after Old Mutual separation

Former Old Mutual wealth-management business Quilter managed to buck the market trend, reporting a 2.6% reduction in total net flows in the nine months to September while flows in the market in which it operates fell 55% year to date.

The company, previously known as Old Mutual Wealth Management, rebranded as Quilter and listed separately earlier in June. Quilter attributed volatility in UK client cash flows mostly to Brexit worries, but said its business-advice-driven business model and a “fresh brand” helped it continue attracting inflows.

“It [the separation] has given us oxygen…. Old Mutual was a good parent company. But now we have our own board that is totally focused on us. We have our own management team and we set our own strategy,” said Quilter CE Paul Feeney.

The company houses most of Old Mutual’s former UK operations, including the Old Mutual Wealth UK Platform, Old Mutual International and the Old Mutual Wealth Heritage life assurance business. Old Mutual is no longer a shareholder in the company, but Feeney said 50% of Quilter’s shareholder base was South African.

The wealth and investment company is listed on the JSE and the London Stock Exchange. The JSE listing was done to enable Old Mutual shareholders to remain invested in sterling-denominated funds offered by the UK unit if they wanted to after the split. Feeney said the rebranding was well received in the UK market, partly because the brand they adopted, Quilter, had been in the British wealth-management space for more than two centuries. The company also invested in a continuing brand campaign in the UK and was looking at doing the same in SA.

“It’s a fresh brand…. We are doing things differently. Every full-time employee is now a shareholder. We wanted them to have brand empathy and to drive shareholder value by aligning their interests with those of shareholder,” said Feeney.

Quilter had made great strides in transforming itself from a predominantly life insurance business six years ago to being one of the respected wealth managers in the UK. The company built scale through acquisitions of financial-advice businesses such as Intrinsic, which doubled in size since Quilter bought it in 2015. It also acquired distribution businesses in the private-clients space. By the end of June 2018 the wealth manager had about 2,000 of its own financial advisers and 4,000 independent agents supporting it.

Feeney attributed Quilter’s solid performance amid investment-markets volatility and weaker investor sentiment to this advice-driven business model. “What helped us is our business model and the strength of our relationship with our clients.”

Despite the reduction in net client cash flows from £5.3bn in September 2017 to £4.1bn, Quilter increased its assets under management and administration to £118bn in the nine months to September 2018.

The company’s share price is down 14.5% since its listing on the JSE, but Feeney said the company had done well compared with its peers. Quilter would report its first full-year results as a separately listed entity in March 2019.

