Lloyds and Schrodersin multibillion-pound wealth management deal

The bank launched a renewed push into insurance and wealth earlier this year. It is already a market leader in its core products like mortgages, and the limited opportunity for growth in key markets has helped drag its share price down 17% this year.

For Schroders, the deal is likely to boost its ability to sell its broad range of equity and fixed income products to Lloyds customers, and is the latest move in a long-standing plan to diversify its revenues.

“We think this move makes good sense for both parties,” Bernstein analyst Edward Houghton said of the deal, which follows a series of mergers and tie-ups in the asset management sector.

Schroders shares were down 4.2% at 2,649p at 15.40 GMT on Monday afternoon, as the UK’s main stock benchmark, the FTSE 100, fell 1.2%. Lloyds shares were flat, down just 0.07% to 56.4p.

Mandate win

Lloyds’ CEO Antonio Horta-Osorio and Schroders CEO Peter Harrison welcomed the deal, under which Lloyds will own 50.1% of the new entity and Schroders 49.9%.

The venture, whose branding was not outlined in the statement, will be led by a management team compromising representatives from both parties.

Lloyds’ Lorenzo will be its chairman, while James Rainbow, Schroders’ co-head of UK intermediary, will be its chief executive.

Schroders also won an £80bn investment contract from Lloyds, £67bn of which represents a large part of the £109bn mandate that Lloyds pulled from previous manager Standard Life Aberdeen earlier this year.

The assets previously managed by SLA are subject to arbitration, after SLA disputed Lloyds’ right to terminate the contract.

However the statement said they will transfer to Schroders whatever the outcome of this process, either once arbitration concludes or when the bank’s contract with SLA expires in March 2022, and remain with the firm for at least five years.

Lloyds has been using negotiations over the mandate to leverage partnerships that support its push into the sector. It also handed £30bn of the assets to BlackRock in return for an alliance.

The joint venture with Schroders, which the firms aim to have in operation by the end of the first half of 2019, will offer a personalised, advice-led service focused on affluent customers, the companies said in a joint statement.

Lloyds will transfer £13bn of assets and associated advisers from its existing wealth management business to the joint venture, and a further £400m of its private client assets to Schroders as soon as possible, they said.

Under the deal, Lloyds will also take a 19.9% stake in Schroders’ UK wealth management business.

St James’s Place, Britain’s largest standalone listed wealth manager, on Tuesday posted a 4.1% rise in third-quarter funds under management to pass £100bn for the first time.

