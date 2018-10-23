Astoria advances as it mulls options to return capital to shareholders

The company was established to provide investors with exposure to a global basket of investments, primarily through the selection of listed equities in developed markets. At the end of the quarter the portfolio comprised 74% global equities, 8% private equity, 2% fixed income and 16% cash. Armitage says a large portion of the cash is earmarked for further drawdowns to commitments the company has made to private equity funds.

Some of the top holdings in the equity portfolio include Apple, Facebook, Mastercard and Home Depot.

Year to date Astoria’s share price is up 12% in stark contrast to the FTSE/JSE All Share Index which has lost 14%.

But the company continues to trade at a discount to its net asset value, which is what has motivated RECM and Calibre to prepare to make an offer to shareholders after building up a stake of just under 30% in the company.

“We are still intent on making an offer,” says Jan van Niekerk, a director of RECM and Calibre. “Astoria shares have persistently traded at a discount to its net asset value, so it’s cheap relative to the value of its assets. We think there is a different way of managing the assets that would realise more value for shareholders. We continue to engage with the board and regulators on the various issues,” says Van Niekerk.

The board of Astoria launched an application in the Mauritian courts to prevent RAC from making a bid. A hearing has been set down for November 22. In the meantime, the board together with RAC and other shareholders, are evaluating options to return capital to shareholders.

