Goldman Sachs dealmakers celebrate impressive quarter

17 October 2018 - 05:06 Sridhar Natarajan
A sign is displayed in the reception of Goldman Sachs in Sydney, Australia. Picture: REUTERS, DAVID GRAY
New York — Goldman Sachs Group’s dealmakers celebrated one of their own rising to the top of the firm by delivering an unexpected boost to his first month.

Wall Street’s top advisory franchise delivered in a quarter when most of its competitors were beset by a slowdown in completed merger transactions and underwhelming debt-underwriting activity. Goldman Sachs’s investment banking group posted a 10% revenue gain last quarter, vaulting past analysts’ estimates for a drop.

David Solomon, who took over as CEO on October 1, spent a decade atop the investment banking unit, helping cement its expansion. A number of senior executives he worked with at the time now form a key part of the team he is putting together to shepherd the entire firm, including President John Waldron and incoming CFO Stephen Scherr.

After putting his management team in place, Solomon will have to turn his attention to appeasing shareholders, with the stock down almost 16% this year as of Monday. That compares with a 5.8% fall for the S&P 500 financial index.

Investment banking revenue of $1.98bn surpassed the average estimate of $1.75bn, but, in a note of caution, the bank said on Tuesday that its backlog was lower than at the end of the second quarter.

Morgan Stanley, which also released results on Tuesday, said its pipeline is strong.

Trading desks turned in a muted performance across Wall Street, largely because of subdued volatility. The trading division at Goldman Sachs, which has undergone major leadership changes this year, turned in $3.1bn in revenue, slightly below analysts’ expectations.

Fixed-income trading revenue slumped 10%.

