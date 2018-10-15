Why you need financial expertise during an economic downturn

With the economy struggling and the cost of living constantly increasing, consumers are facing a tough time. Following negative gross domestic product growth of -2.6%, the South African economy dipped into a technical recession, adding even more pressure on already tight budgets. A technical recession is two consecutive quarters of negative growth. The cost of fuel, VAT and even sugar has resulted in households having to dramatically cut back on spending and restructuring their monthly budgets.

As a result of the financial challenges facing consumers today, Johan Minnie, Liberty group sales director is concerned that the financial pressure facing households today might result in them cancelling their insurance policies. According to Minnie, between 8% and 10% of life policies lapse each year, 90% of these cancellations are due to affordability.

“When consumers face serious financial pressure, they tend to prioritise debt repayments, school fees and other expenses - all of which are important, over life assurance premiums. Unfortunately, you don’t know when you'll need this cover; that's why cancelling it is a serious risk,” says Minnie.

Now is the time to reach out to your financial adviser; they have a crucial role to play in helping consumers manage the investments, cash flow and risk cover challenges in their households, he says. When the economy is sluggish, consumers need to ensure that they have the right insurance cover in place to get through the slump. This is where financial advisers must use their expertise and knowledge to put the right measures in place to help you maintain your long-term financial goals.