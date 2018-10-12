Companies / Financial Services

News Leader

WATCH: Inside Sanlam’s mega-deal

12 October 2018 - 09:49 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
It is all systems go for Sanlam’s biggest acquisition — a deal that will transform the company into a leading financial services player with a presence in 33 markets across the continent.

CEO Ian Kirk joined Business Day TV on the line from Sanlam’s headquarters in Cape Town to discuss the merits of the deal and how they company will use its new-found edge to boost the company’s bottom line.

Sanlam ready to go ahead with BEE deal after buying Saham in Morocco

Sanlam CEO Ian Kirk says the deal will help Sanlam restore its capital reserves to between R2bn and R3bn
Companies
18 hours ago

Sanlam gets approval to buy Catalyst Fund Managers

Sanlam says the deal will help its investments unit diversify and strengthen its asset management capabilities
Companies
2 days ago

BACKSTORY: Glacier by Sanlam CEO Khanyi Nzukuma

We question Glacier by Sanlam CEO Khanyi Nzukuma
Money & Investing
22 hours ago

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Old Mutual paid a lot in school fees for swing from centralised model to boutiques

In the search for market-beating returns, fund managers working together as an orchestra will always win the mandate over a solo pianist.
Opinion
6 hours ago

Market data - October 11 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
15 hours ago

