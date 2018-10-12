News Leader
WATCH: Inside Sanlam’s mega-deal
12 October 2018 - 09:49
It is all systems go for Sanlam’s biggest acquisition — a deal that will transform the company into a leading financial services player with a presence in 33 markets across the continent.
CEO Ian Kirk joined Business Day TV on the line from Sanlam’s headquarters in Cape Town to discuss the merits of the deal and how they company will use its new-found edge to boost the company’s bottom line.
Sanlam CEO Ian Kirk talks toBusiness Day TV about the financial services company’s biggest deal, ever
