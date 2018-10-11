Companies / Financial Services

Sanlam ready to go ahead with BEE deal after buying Saham in Morocco

Sanlam CEO Ian Kirk says the deal will help Sanlam restore its capital reserves to between R2bn and R3bn

11 October 2018 - 17:00 Roxanne Henderson
Ian Kirk. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Ian Kirk. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

Sanlam is ready to press ahead with the sale of a 5% stake to black investors as the insurer nears the finish line with its purchase of Morocco’s Saham Finances SA.

The financial services group announced on Thursday that it had satisfied all conditions to proceed with its plan to snatch up the shares of Saham Finances it does not already own, for $1.1bn. The acquisition, its biggest to date, will make the company the largest insurer in Africa by geographical spread, with operations spanning 34 countries offering life, general and specialist cover.

After raising capital to finance part of the deal in March, Sanlam decided to hold off issuing further shares to fund the rest as it sought regulatory approval. With that in the bag, “we will proceed on the BEE deal,” CEO Ian Kirk said by phone.

The deal will help Sanlam restore its capital reserves to between R2bn and R3bn, Kirk said. Ubuntu Botho, a black investment consortium lead by billionaire Patrice Motsepe, is Sanlam’s anchor empowerment partner.

Sanlam, which now owns 90% of Saham Finances, will also now begin merging its operations with the Casablanca-based firm. Saham Finances CEO Nadia Fettah and deputy CEO Emmanuel Brule will retain their positions and join the Sanlam Emerging Markets executive committee, headed by Junior Ngulube, the company said in a statement. Santam Ltd, a property and casualty insurer controlled by Sanlam, will own the remaining 10% of Saham Finances.

“It will take a bit of time to get the synergies through, but I am confident people know what they need to do,” Kirk said.

Bloomberg

Sanlam gets approval to buy Catalyst Fund Managers

Sanlam says the deal will help its investments unit diversify and strengthen its asset management capabilities
Companies
1 day ago

BACKSTORY: Glacier by Sanlam CEO Khanyi Nzukuma

We question Glacier by Sanlam CEO Khanyi Nzukuma
Money & Investing
4 hours ago

Wanted Online: What to see, eat and drink at the Sanlam Handmade Contemporary Fair

The Sanlam HmC Fair launches this week. From newcomers to returning exhibitors these are our top 10 favourites...
Life
8 hours ago

Sanlam’s Dawie to the rescue at Alexander Forbes

As a significant shareholder we could not tolerate further value destruction, says African Rainbow Capital’s co-CEO
Money & Investing
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
KPMG back in the dock after former partner ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Markus Jooste warned friends of impending ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Joburg inner city project may bring investors back
Companies / Property
4.
VBS report throws KPMG back in dock
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Naspers share rout a buying opportunity, say ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.