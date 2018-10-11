Companies / Financial Services

KPMG back in the dock after former partner implicated in VBS report

The firm faces claims for millions after Reserve Bank says a former partner signed off falsified audits

11 October 2018 - 05:39 GENEVIEVE QUINTAL AND WARREN THOMPSON
KPMG. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE
KPMG. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

KPMG, the auditing firm whose reputation was gutted by associations with the Gupta family and a flawed report that helped weaken the SA Revenue Service (Sars) amid state capture allegations, is in the dock again.

The company, which last week replaced the CEO who was appointed just a year ago to repair its reputation, is facing claims for millions of rand after a SA Reserve Bank report into the collapse of VBS Mutual Bank found its former partner had signed off falsified audits.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: VBS report throws KPMG back in dock

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE Premium  to read the full story, please click here

