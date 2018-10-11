KPMG back in the dock after former partner implicated in VBS report

KPMG, the auditing firm whose reputation was gutted by associations with the Gupta family and a flawed report that helped weaken the SA Revenue Service (Sars) amid state capture allegations, is in the dock again.

The company, which last week replaced the CEO who was appointed just a year ago to repair its reputation, is facing claims for millions of rand after a SA Reserve Bank report into the collapse of VBS Mutual Bank found its former partner had signed off falsified audits.

