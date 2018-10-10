Companies / Financial Services

Sanlam gets approval to buy Catalyst Fund Managers

Competition Commission gives nod for group to acquire a 69% stake in Cape Town company

10 October 2018 - 05:05 Nick Hedley
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

JSE-listed Sanlam has been given permission to buy a majority stake in Catalyst Fund Managers, a Cape Town-based company that manages listed property investments for institutional and retail clients.

Sanlam said in September the deal would help its investments unit to diversify and strengthen its asset management capabilities. It did not disclose the value of the acquisition.

“It provides Sanlam Investments with the opportunity to partner with a credible and well-respected business which has a compelling product offering,” Sanlam said at the time.

The Competition Commission said on Tuesday it had approved the deal without conditions, meaning that Sanlam Investment Holdings can go ahead with its acquisition of a 69% stake in Catalyst. The commission said the deal was unlikely to reduce competition or the number of jobs in the industry.

Founded in 2001, Catalyst originally focused on managing SA-listed property portfolios. In 2007, it started managing global portfolios.

“Catalyst Fund Managers executive management and staff support the change in shareholding,” said Michael Arbuthnot, CEO of Catalyst.

Sanlam Investments CEO Nersan Naidoo said Catalyst would “provide our clients with a compelling asset class as we search for alternative sources of performance”.

The local listed real estate market has struggled so far in 2018, with the SA listed property index falling more than a quarter so far in 2018.

Sanlam Investment Management said it would also acquire a 100% stake in an Irish business, CIG Fund Management Company, “to complement the Sanlam group’s international investment management platform, Sanlam Asset Management Ireland”, Sanlam said.

Sanlam Asset Management Ireland manages funds domiciled in Ireland. That transaction is subject to certain conditions, including Irish regulatory approvals.

Trade of the Month: Old Mutual vs Sanlam

Sanlam’s results presentation was refreshingly candid
Companies
7 days ago

Sanlam, ARC tie-up remains on the agenda

There is an agreement for ARC to take a stake in Sanlam Investment Management that was drawn up more than five years ago
Business
17 days ago

Sanlam: A firm in fine fettle

None of the company’s business units is in intensive care. But its diversification into health may raise eyebrows
Money & Investing
27 days ago

Property funds: Opportunity despite bad start

SA listed property has been by far the most successful asset class over the past 15 years
Companies
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Shares in Christo Wiese's Invicta slide as probe ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Eskom’s 50%-plus empowerment policy never existed
Companies / Energy
3.
Eskom Rotek Industries CEO Johnny Dladla resigns
Companies / Energy
4.
AfroCentric plunges after announcing call option
Companies / Healthcare
5.
Companies feeling in the dark over new accounting ...
Companies

Related Articles

Liberty insists its organisational redesign is not about job cuts
Companies / Financial Services

Finance chief quits Alexander Forbes
Companies / Financial Services

Sanlam’s Dawie to the rescue at Alexander Forbes
Money & Investing

Absa to unveil BEE buyer for asset unit
Business

Retail rethink on cards at Alexander Forbes?
Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.