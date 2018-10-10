Old Mutual slides 26% as it proceeds with Nedbank unbundling

Financial services group Old Mutual’s share price fell 26% to R74.21 on Wednesday morning, as the company proceeds with the unbundling of its majority stake in Nedbank.

Old Mutual shareholders are set to receive 3.2116 Nedbank shares for every 100 Old Mutual shares, in a R50bn windfall for shareholders.

Tuesday was the last day to trade in Old Mutual Shares, while fractional entitlements for shares will be determined by Nedbank’s closing share price on Tuesday.

Old Mutual maintains that the unbundling will benefit shareholders materially as well as by allowing investors to participate in differing investment cases.

Old Mutual, which houses the core emerging-market businesses, listed on the JSE in June, as part of the managed separation process. The emerging-market segment has insurance and asset-management businesses, predominantly in Africa, under its wing.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za