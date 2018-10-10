Companies / Financial Services

Old Mutual slides 26% as it proceeds with Nedbank unbundling

Shareholders will receive a R50bn windfall as Old Mutual pares its position in Nedbank from 52% to 19.9%

10 October 2018 - 11:31 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: BLOOMBERG/DEAN HUTTON
Financial services group Old Mutual’s share price fell 26% to R74.21 on Wednesday morning, as the company proceeds with the unbundling of its majority stake in Nedbank.

Old Mutual shareholders are set to receive 3.2116 Nedbank shares for every 100 Old Mutual shares, in a R50bn windfall for shareholders.

Tuesday was the last day to trade in Old Mutual Shares, while fractional entitlements for shares will be determined by Nedbank’s closing share price on Tuesday.

Old Mutual maintains that the unbundling will benefit shareholders  materially as well as by allowing investors to participate in differing investment cases.

Old Mutual, which houses the core emerging-market businesses, listed on the JSE in June, as part of the managed separation process. The emerging-market segment has insurance and asset-management businesses, predominantly in Africa, under its wing.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Old Mutual shareholders to get a R50bn windfall

CEO Peter Moyo says that following its unbundling, Nedbank plans to buy out small shareholders
Companies
13 days ago

Old Mutual delivers strong debut results after split

Insurance was the star performer in the first six months without the new Quilter entity, while personal finance was the laggard
Companies
1 month ago

Old Mutual mum on future as fully fledged bank

CEO will not be drawn on whether bank licence will round out the integrated financial services model the group has adopted
Companies
1 month ago

