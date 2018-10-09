UBS accused in Paris tax evasion trial

UBS also allegedly helped clients to launder money they had not declared to French authorities. The bank, which risks billions of euros in fines if found guilty, has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

UBS’s French unit, UBS France, as well as several top executives including Dieter Kiefer, the former head of UBS Group’s wealth management for Western Europe, will also stand trial for their alleged roles in the case. The defence teams for UBS and its French unit are expected to raise procedural issues concerning the indictment at the onset of the trial.

The UBS case is part of a French crackdown on tax fraud operated via Switzerland that has seen the conviction of a former minister and a €300m ($345m) settlement with HSBC Holdings Plc in 2017.

The seven-year-old case began with a whistle-blower report and culminated in 2014 with UBS being forced to post a €1.1bn bond to cover any potential penalties — an amount even the European Court of Human Rights did not consider unfair.

The case has come to court after settlement talks between UBS and French authorities broke down in March 2017.

"After more than six years of legal proceedings, we will finally have the opportunity to respond to the often unfounded allegations that were frequently leaked to the media, in clear violation of the presumption of innocence and the legal confidentiality of the process," UBS said in an e-mailed statement.