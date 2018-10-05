Change is coming for SA auditors

The auditing regulatory body is working on a number of changes to deal with the deteriorating quality of the auditing profession in SA.

Speaking at the Finance Indaba on Thursday, the technical manager at the Institute of Internal Auditors SA, Charles Nel, said the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba) is working on several projects that will introduce changes to how the quality of audits is assessed. However, he did not provide further information on the projects.

SA has been plagued by a number of accounting irregularities and poor corporate governance in the recent past. Auditing firm KPMG’s involvement in state capture raised questions about the quality of auditors in SA. In July Irba named and shamed several auditors who had repeatedly contravened its professional standards, code of conduct and the law.

Nel said while the coming changes would help to deal with concerns about the quality of auditors’ work, he had an issue with companies wanting to hold audit firms accountable for everything that goes wrong.

“It’s the leadership’s job to put governance structures in place. You can put all the structures in place as an auditor but if you have collusion, like in the case of Steinhoff, it becomes very difficult for auditors to pick that up. Your controls are not going to work if you have collusion,” he said.