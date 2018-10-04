Liberty insists its organisational redesign is not about job cuts

Moneyweb said that more than 800 jobs could be lost.

The company, which is 54% owned by Standard Bank, is in the middle of a turnaround strategy, launched in 2017 after the appointment of David Munro as CEO, as it seeks to claw back business lost to competitors such as Discovery and Sanlam. It is also stepping back from a previous strategy to increase its presence in the rest of Africa.

The company said its reorganisation process was about dedicating resources and capacity where they were most needed, not cutting jobs.

The process was "not a retrenchment drive. The new design enables us to dedicate significant resources and capacity to our South African business where we have a strong and competitive franchise."

This organisational refresh will affect only South African operations. Employee sessions began three weeks ago. They will be followed by one-on-one consultations. Liberty said it would allow employees to bring representatives to these, should they choose to do so.

Bounced back

The insurer has faced repeated declines in new-business margins and earnings over the past few years, but it bounced back and recorded some improvement, boosting margins on its new business to 0.7% at the end of June, from 0,4% a year earlier. New-business margin is an important measure for how profitable policies issued by insurers will be in the future.

Liberty also recorded an 18% rise in operating earnings, which Munro attributed largely to the new strategy.

He also implemented tighter expense management as part of this strategy when he took over to achieve targets set for 2020. Some of these targets include increasing Liberty’s new business margin to between 1% and 1.5% and growing its embedded value more than 12%.

While these targets are still below the levels enjoyed by some of Liberty’s competitors, such as Sanlam and Old Mutual, they represent a significant improvement from where they were about two years ago.

As the refresh strategy started to yield results, Liberty’s embedded value rose 5% in the first half of 2018, versus only 1% at the end of 2017.

Liberty’s share price has dropped 11% in 2018 so far, but it still beats the FTSE/JSE Africa Life Insurance/Assurance index, which fell 17%.

However, the company, which owns the asset manager Stanlib, underperformed in 2017, falling 13% compared with a 37% gain for its peers.

