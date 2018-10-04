Jamaica’s equity bull run steams ahead

San Jose — Jamaica’s spectacular stock market rally, the world’s biggest over the past five years, shows no sign of losing steam.

Its benchmark index has gained 19% in dollar terms in 2018, the most among 90 primary equity gauges tracked by Bloomberg. Over the past five years, its 233% rally dwarfs the 86% rally in the second-top performer, Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh stock index, and the 73% rally in the S&P 500 index.

Jamaica’s government is targeting annual economic growth of 5% by 2020, as billions of dollars in Chinese investment helps it upgrade ports and highways.

The island nation has slashed borrowing under an IMF plan as it gets one of the world’s highest debt burdens under control.

"For the first time in a few decades the government has not been borrowing excessively from the local market and the central bank has actually been issuing instruments at historically low yields," said Marian Ross of Sterling Asset Management in Kingston.

"The stock market is the only repository for the liquidity."

If regulations on pension funds are relaxed, even more funds could flow into local equities, Ross said.

The index’s $8bn market capitalisation is equivalent to about 0.03% of the value of the S&P 500, and is dominated by financial services companies.

The index’s top performer is Barita Investments, a stock brokerage company whose shares have rallied 129% in dollar terms in 2018.

The economy will grow 2% in 2018, analysts surveyed by Bloomberg say, the fastest pace in more than a decade. Jamaica has suffered from years of sluggish growth, weighed down by government debt of more than 100% of GDP.

Reuters