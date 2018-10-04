Finance chief quits Alexander Forbes

Another top Alexander Forbes executive has resigned just eight days after CEO Andrew Darfoor was fired.

SA’s largest pension fund administrator said Naidene Ford-Hoon would leave her role as CFO and director on December 31. Ford-Hoon had been with Alexander Forbes a little more than a year and worked closely with Darfoor. Alexander Forbes said its board had already activated a succession plan for the replacement of Ford-Hoon, suggesting that another quick replacement might be in sight. The company replaced Darfoor just six days after firing him.

"The resignation is effective 31 December 2018, so there should be a short handover period if a new replacement can be found in the next two months, said Karl Gevers the head of research at Benguela Global Fund Managers.

"The CEO replacement was certainly found very quickly."

Gevers said that as the CFO worked closely with the CEO it was highly likely the axing of Darfoor was the main reason for Ford-Hoon’s resignation.