Companies / Financial Services

Dawie de Villiers named new CEO of Alexander Forbes

The share price gained nearly 5% to R518 in early trade on the JSE, following the announcement

01 October 2018 - 10:31 Andries Mahlangu
Dawie de Villiers . File photo: FINANCIAL MAIL/ROBERT TSHABALALA
Dawie de Villiers . File photo: FINANCIAL MAIL/ROBERT TSHABALALA

Financial services group Alexander Forbes has appointed Dawie de Villiers as new CEO, moving swiftly to replace Andrew Darfoor, who was fired last week.  

The market nodded in agreement, with the share price gaining nearly 5% to R518 in early trade on the JSE, giving it a market value of R6.9bn.

De Villiers joins Alexander Forbes from Sanlam, where he had occupied various roles going back to 1993. His stints included the role of CEO of Sanlam Structured Solutions and Sanlam Employee Benefits.

The latest developments came after the board axed Darfoor with immediate effect last Wednesday, saying it had lost trust and confidence in him.

It has since emerged that some shareholders, including Patrice Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital, appeared to be at odds with Darfoor's strategy.

Darfoor had been at the helm for only three years when he was removed.

A bad week for Alexander Forbes’s Andrew Darfoor

Alexander Forbes’s Andrew Darfoor achieved on departure what he singularly failed to do in office: raise the share price
News & Fox
3 days ago

I did a good job, says Andrew Darfoor

The axed Alexander Forbes CEO says his Ambition 2022 strategy has shown tangible progress across key metrics
Companies
4 days ago

Behind Alexander Forbes CEO Andrew Darfoor′s shock exit

Patrice Motsepe’s ARC is among the biggest shareholders worried about the direction in which Darfoor was taking SA’s biggest pension fund ...
Companies
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Investec property chief to leave on high
Companies / Property
2.
Africa’s largest asset manager PIC tops ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Grand Parade faces a grilling from value-starved ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
MultiChoice′s R500m broadcasting agreement with ...
Companies
5.
Invicta in tighter taxman’s noose
Companies

Related Articles

A bad week for Alexander Forbes’s Andrew Darfoor
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

I did a good job, says Andrew Darfoor
Companies / Financial Services

Behind Alexander Forbes CEO Andrew Darfoor′s shock exit
Companies / Financial Services

Alexander Forbes CEO gets the boot — and is not happy about it
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.