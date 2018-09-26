Deutsche Bank blames ‘press’ for fostering rumours of merger

Frankfurt — Deutsche Bank has dismissed as "fictions" speculation that it might seek a merger, after media reports suggested Germany's biggest lender might seek tie ups with Switzerland's UBS or German peer Commerzbank.

Speculation about a possible merger has increased as Deutsche Bank battles to recover from three years of losses.

Business daily Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday that the bank had studied the effects of a theoretical tie-up with UBS , citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

Handelsblatt's report, the latest of several in the German financial media on the issue, said the UBS scenario and a potential merger with Commerzbank was discussed at the bank's strategy meeting with the supervisory board earlier in September.

Deutsche Bank CFO James von Moltke dismissed the reports as "fictions of the press".

"I have to say these days we are constantly amazed at what passes through the editorial filters and gets into the press," he said.

Von Moltke said the bank had a lot of work to do on the merger of its retail units, which would take several years.

Reports in the media have picked up after Deutsche Bank changed its management and announced a strategic overhaul that includes thousands of job cuts and scaling back its global investment bank.

UBS and Commerzbank declined to comment on Wednesday's Handelsblatt report.

On paper, a potential merger with UBS would fare better than a deal with Commerzbank as Deutsche Bank and the Swiss lender would complement each other well in the areas of investment banking and wealth management, the Handelsblatt report said.

A merger with Commerzbank, in contrast, might lead to high restructuring costs due to a large overlap, the paper said.

On Monday, Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing dampened speculation of a possible merger in the near term, saying the bank must focus on its homework for the next 18 months.