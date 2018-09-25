Deutsche's Christian Sewing puts profitability first
The German lender plans to delay Commerzbank merger plan
Berlin/Frankfurt — Deutsche Bank is open to a merger once the lender has boosted its profitability over the next 18 months, CEO Christian Sewing said.
"We have a very clear plan to remain a global bank, but we have to work on profitability now," he said on Monday at an event in Berlin. "If that happens, we can talk about other things," Sewing said about a possible deal with Commerzbank.
Italy’s Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper said on Tuesday the bank may study a large capital increase for such a deal, without citing anybody. A spokesman for the bank declined to comment.
Combining Germany’s two largest banks has won the backing of government officials who are keen on creating a financial heavyweight to support the country’s exporters before a downturn strikes. But with both lenders struggling to show they can grow profitably, a merger would not come without issues.
Deutsche Bank chair Paul Achleitner has also discussed the option with German officials, though the lender is wary of a deal because it is still seeking to show that it can thrive on its own, people familiar with the matter have said.
Many bank CEOs and regulators say the continent needs the reforms to encourage companies to carry out more cross-border deals
A key obstacle to a transaction is Deutsche’s depressed share price, with investors previously telling Achleitner that they do not want a tie-up at the moment because it would dilute the value of the stock and potentially trigger a capital increase, the people said.
A domestic solution has gained favour in Germany as the EU struggles to agree on a banking and capital markets union. Many bank CEOs and regulators say the continent needs the reforms to encourage companies to carry out more cross-border deals.
Deutsche Bank ran through various merger scenarios at a strategy meeting in mid-September and decided the time was not yet right, people familiar with the matter said. The company is also aware that a Commerzbank tie-up would lead to more staff cuts, while joining forces with a lender in another European country might open up bigger strategic possibilities, one of the people said.
Deutsche is seeking to navigate its fourth strategic overhaul in three years, cutting jobs and paring back businesses in the US and Asia. The lender was up less than 1% at €10:47 at 1.30pm in Frankfurt. The shares have fallen 34% in 2018.
"For the time being, we want to do our homework," Sewing said.
Bloomberg
