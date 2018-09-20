Companies / Financial Services

PRIVATE EQUITY AND PROPERTY

Bayakha and Eaglestone team up to tap into unlisted assets

20 September 2018 - 05:05 Londiwe Buthelezi
Picture: ISTOCK

Investment group Bayakha Infrastructure Partners has teamed up with Eaglestone Advisory in a bid to increase access to unlisted investments in the country.

Bayakha is an impact investor which undertakes infrastructure and social impact projects through alternative investments such as unlisted private equity and unlisted property. Eaglestone specialises in infrastructure investments and fund raising.

As part of the agreement, Bayakha has sold 25% of its stake to Eaglestone. While Bayakha’s objective is to tap into Eaglestone’s expertise and footprint, particularly in Portuguese-speaking African markets, the bigger goal is to increase access to unlisted projects.

SA pension funds still invest less than 3% of their assets in alternative and unlisted asset classes because they are perceived as high risk.

Alternative investments, which also include private debt, agriculture and infrastructure projects, play a big role in impact investing. They also drive socioeconomic development in SA by channelling funds to infrastructure.

Alternative assets tend to have longer lock-in periods compared with traditional listed investments. Their illiquid nature makes them unpopular with local investors, but they offer higher returns than listed equity, said Bayakha MD Ngoku-Sakhile Mazwi.

"In SA, allocation towards private markets has been very low despite Regulation 28 [of the Pension Funds Act] allowing pension fund investors to allocate up to 15% of their money to unlisted debt and 10% to unlisted equity. One of the reasons is the perceived lack of bankable projects, but it is just a perception," he said.

Bayakha has a project pipeline of more than R10bn and 70% of that is in SA, Mazwi said.

The Riscura African pension asset allocation report shows that only 2% of SA’s pension funds assets are invested in alternatives compared with the world average of about 25%.

"We don’t fare very well compared to other markets, which is unfortunate because infrastructure projects and real estate in particular are probably the only asset class for pension funds to match their liabilities with inflation-beating returns," said Mervyn Shanmugam, the new CEO of alternative investments at Sanlam.

SA investors’ bias towards listed equity was understandable given that it is easier to monitor the performance of listed stocks, he said.

"It’s not as easy to observe performance of unlisted companies and projects. So, it’s mostly been funds with dedicated private investment teams and the more sophisticated investor who have invested in them. But with the declining returns on listed equities, we are starting to see a shift," he said.

buthelezil@businesslive.co.za

KHAYA GOBODO: Good returns need not exclude socially responsible investment

The responsibility to improve lives over the long term goes beyond financial growth of assets
Opinion
3 days ago

Goldman support allows for fintech dynamo Jumo’s Asian growth

Led by Goldman Sachs’s first-time investment in the company, the rapidly growing global firm raises $52m
Companies
1 day ago

If GEPF moves 20% of funds offshore, it could be more devastating than credit downgrade

Government employees may score, but economy could suffer
National
1 day ago

MATTHEW BUCKLAND: Thinking globally will rev up SA’s robust start-up sector

To create high-growth, digitally enabled businesses that contribute to the country and create jobs, SA’s entrepreneurs should build local but aim ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Ecsponent maintains growth trajectory

The niche financial services group has more than doubled its headline earnings per share and now has ‘a reasonably refined business model’
Companies
1 day ago

