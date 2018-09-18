Ecsponent maintains growth trajectory

Niche financial services group Ecsponent more than doubled headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the 15-month financial year to end-June.

"We are very proud as a management team to deliver these results, which represent seven years of successive growth," says CEO Terence Gregory. "We have a reasonably refined business model and we have stuck to our knitting."

Revenue from continuing operations rose by 45% to R466m and HEPS more than doubled to 6.99c per share. The group’s total assets increased by 84% to R2.2bn

The group comprises three primary business units. Its largest, in terms of capital allocated, is providing credit to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that comprise BEE companies attempting to access opportunities in supply-chain procurement.