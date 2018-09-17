Companies / Financial Services

Investec heads for ‘super league’ with plan to hive off funds unit

A separate listing could help unlock ‘trapped value’

17 September 2018 - 05:10 WARREN THOMPSON
Stephen Koseff. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Stephen Koseff. Picture: BUSINESS DAY

The proposed demerger and separate listing of Investec Asset Management (IAM) from the wider group could propel the business into the "super league" and in so doing unlock substantial value for shareholders, said outgoing Investec CEO Stephen Koseff, who described Friday’s announcement as being akin to "watching my daughter leave home".

The announcement sent the share price of the banking group surging to its biggest intraday move in more than 10 years. After jumping as high as 13%, Investec closed 9.36% higher at R103.30.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link  to go to the full article:  Plan to hive off funds unit boosts Investec

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE Premium  to read the full story, please click here.

Investec shares leap on news asset management unit will go its own way

Investec Asset Management will list on the London Stock Exchange with an inward listing on the JSE once all relevant permissions have been obtained
Companies
2 days ago

Investec prepares for audit shift

Investec is the latest company listed on the JSE to register a substantial vote against the reappointment of its auditors
Companies
1 month ago

Investec throws jab in forex case fight

Investec's bid to have the Competition Commission’s conduct declared 'vexatious and unreasonable' adds a fresh twist to the collusion case
Companies
1 month ago

Investec surprises with sudden shift of its property fund chief

Nick Riley has been promoted to a broader leadership role within Investec Bank
Companies
1 month ago

EXCLUSIVE: Investec points to great strides in UK

The specialist bank’s growing client base exceeds analysts’ expectations
Companies
3 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Investec heads for ‘super league’ with plan to ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Eskom to miss its own deadline for new finance ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Plan to hive off funds unit boosts Investec
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Texton Property Fund loses its fourth CEO
Companies / Property
5.
Investec shares leap on news asset management ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Investec shares leap on news asset management unit will go its own way
Companies / Financial Services

Investec surprises with sudden shift of its property fund chief
Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Stephen Koseff on Investec after he has gone
Companies / Financial Services

End of an era as Stephen Koseff lets go of the reins of Investec
Companies / Financial Services

Investec’s UK specialist bank was the only drag on full-year profit
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.