Credit impairments and high tax rate weigh on Sasfin
The financial services group says total assets grew largely due to the acquisition of the rental finance book of Absa Technology Finance Solutions
Financial services group Sasfin on Monday reported a 38% decline in full-year headline earnings per share (HEPS) due to credit impairments and higher tax rate.
HEPS, the profit measure that excludes one-off items, declined to 381.21c in the year to end-June, from 611.76c, the company said in a statement.
The drop in earnings came as impairments rose 77% due a single large credit default and tax expense rose to R71.428m, from R49.01m.
Profit before tax, however, declined a moderate R16.25% to R203.874m.
Sasfin is a specialised financial services group, catering to small and medium-sized businesses, as well as high-net-worth individuals.
Total assets grew by 13.12% to R14.319bn, with gross loans and advances up 17.78%, largely due to the acquisition of the rental finance book of Absa Technology Finance Solutions.
Its funding base grew by 15.37% to R10.352bn, which resulted in a "healthy" cash position of R1.892bn
Funds under administration and management rose 5% to R96.57bn, the results statement showed.
The company declared a final dividend of 104.37 per share, bringing the total to 151.26c, down from the 240.42c declared a year ago.
The share price was down nearly 1% to R33 at midday on the JSE, giving Sasfin a market value of just more than R1bn.
