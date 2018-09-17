Credit impairments and high tax rate weigh on Sasfin

Financial services group Sasfin on Monday reported a 38% decline in full-year headline earnings per share (HEPS) due to credit impairments and higher tax rate.

HEPS, the profit measure that excludes one-off items, declined to 381.21c in the year to end-June, from 611.76c, the company said in a statement.

The drop in earnings came as impairments rose 77% due a single large credit default and tax expense rose to R71.428m, from R49.01m.

Profit before tax, however, declined a moderate R16.25% to R203.874m.