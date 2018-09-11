EY’s Sandton office evacuated after bomb threat

Employees at EY and Alexander Forbes’s Sandton offices were evacuated on Tuesday after a bomb scare.

According to Captain Molefe Mogodi, spokesperson for the Bramley Police Station a switchboard operator at EY’s 102 Rivonia Road office, received a call that a bomb was planted in the building.

Mogodi said the call came from unknown caller and the operator informed security, who immediately conducted an evacuation and summoned the police. The police’s canine unit, as well as the Johannesburg Metro Police, searched the building.

EY said in a tweet just before 3.30pm that the "safety incident" had been resolved and the office was open again. Rivonia Road and West Street were closed during the emergency evacuation.

Alexander Forbes said in tweet that its office, which is next to EY’s, was being evacuated, as a precaution.