News Leader
WATCH: What SA’s weak economy means for Sanlam
07 September 2018 - 09:50
SA and Namibia's weak economies may have dampened growth in Sanlam's key performance indicators but the insurer still managed to post a 10% rise in first-half earnings.
Its emerging-markets division offset softer contributions from Sanlam Personal Finance and the Investment Group.
The company aims to increase its direct black shareholding in the business via an equity issuance to fund its multi-billion-rand buyout of Saham Finances.
Sanlam CEO Ian Kirk joined Business Day TV to provide more details on the results.
Sanlam CEO Ian Kirk talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
Please sign in or register to comment.