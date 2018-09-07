Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: What SA’s weak economy means for Sanlam

07 September 2018 - 09:50 Business Day TV
Sanlam. Picture: SUPPLIED

SA and Namibia's weak economies may have dampened growth in Sanlam's key performance indicators but the insurer still managed to post a 10% rise in first-half earnings.

Its emerging-markets division offset softer contributions from Sanlam Personal Finance and the Investment Group.

The company aims to increase its direct black shareholding in the business via an equity issuance to fund its multi-billion-rand buyout of Saham Finances.

Sanlam CEO Ian Kirk joined Business Day TV to provide more details on the results.

