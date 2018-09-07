Nedbank fears expropriation of bonded property and warns of ‘banking crisis’

"The constitution already strikes a careful and well-considered balance between the need to protect property ownership with the need to ensure land reform, while tackling the inequalities caused by our history … In our opinion, the constitution has not been an impediment to land reform."

President Cyril Ramaphosa has repeatedly said land reform will be done in an orderly fashion, writing in the Financial Times that there will be no "land grab". This has been echoed by communications minister Nomvula Mokonyane, who has said the government will not tolerate land grabs.

The IMF’s senior resident representative in SA, Montfort Mlachila, has said the IMF is not an expert on land reform, but "it is particularly important not to undermine agricultural production and food security", and Ramaphosa has said any land-reform measures will not hit economic growth or food security.

Banking crisis

Brown said expropriation without compensation would destabilise the banking sector and SA’s broader financial system. "Any material negative impact on property prices would adversely impact confidence in the banking system and could trigger a classical banking crisis ... with significant negative knock-on effects to the economy.

"Every bonded property that is expropriated without compensation is likely to result in a direct impairment to that loan on the balance sheet of the landing bank even when such loans technically remain legally due and payable. In addition municipalities would be impacted in terms of rates and taxes."

For Nedbank, an assumed expropriation of 10% of the banks’ R153bn residential mortgage book would result in an impairment charge of at least R15bn. "[The] impact on our peers would be larger than this. Our exposure to commercial property is R162bn, and our exposure to agriculture R17bn … As a bank we will be left with few options to protect our capital and our depositors. These ... will come at a cost to taxpayers," said Brown.

Maintaining confidence in the banking system is absolutely imperative for depositors to feel that their money is safe, he said. "This directly affects the level of the currency, our sovereign debt rating, and the value of investments held by pension funds, asset managers and every ordinary South African."

