WATCH: How Discovery dealt with medical inflation
05 September 2018 - 08:41
Discovery released its annual results on Tuesday, reporting a 17% rise in normalised profit, while net profit surged 28%, and normalised headline earnings came in 16% stronger.
The group has invested close to R10bn in new business and new initiatives and the company’s bank is expected to be launched by the end of 2018.
CEO Adrian Gore joined Business Day TV to provide some of the details behind the numbers.
Discovery CEO Adrian Gore talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results
