News Leader
WATCH: Peter Moyo on Old Mutual after the split
03 September 2018 - 09:19
Old Mutual’s profit was up 42% in the the six months to end-June due to the sale of its stake in its British wealth division — Quilter.
The company will pay a special dividend of R1 a share on top of its maiden first-half payout of 45c.
CEO Peter Moyo spoke to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results.
Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results
Please sign in or register to comment.