WATCH: Peter Moyo on Old Mutual after the split

03 September 2018
Old Mutual’s profit was up 42% in the the six months to end-June due to the sale of its stake in its British wealth division — Quilter.

The company will pay a special dividend of R1 a share on top of its maiden first-half payout of 45c.

CEO Peter Moyo spoke to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results.

