Companies / Financial Services

FUNDING COSTS

Credit Suisse to redeem bonds

The bonds were issued in an effort to meet tougher capital rules

29 August 2018 - 05:00 Agency Staff
A Credit Suisse cash services sign placed at a cafe outside a Credit Suisse bank branch in Zurich, Switzerland. Picture: BLOOMBERG
A Credit Suisse cash services sign placed at a cafe outside a Credit Suisse bank branch in Zurich, Switzerland. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Credit Suisse is to redeem three bonds on which it paid interest of about Sf550m ($552m) a year, helping the bank to cut funding costs by nearly Sf900m over the next two years.

The Swiss bank sold about Sf5.9bn in contingent convertible bonds to the Qatar Investment Authority and Saudi Arabian conglomerate Olayan Group in 2012 and 2013.

The bonds, which convert into equity if the bank’s core capital ratio dips below a certain level, were issued in an effort to meet tougher capital rules. Credit Suisse paid 9% to 9.5% interest annually on the bonds.

"This is a key step forward in reducing Credit Suisse’s funding costs, as we continue to reshape our balance sheet and optimise our capital structure," a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"It is another milestone in the bank’s three-year restructuring programme, which is due to be completed at the end of 2018."

The second-biggest bank in Switzerland said it would redeem the bonds on October 23, the earliest possible date.

Credit Suisse had flagged at its last investor day in November savings of about Sf200m in 2018 and Sf700m in 2019 by redeeming the bonds and other legacy capital instruments.

The bank in July issued a $2bn bond as part of its refinancing plan and in August priced another Sf300m bond, which is expected to settle on September 4.

Reuters

Credit Suisse freezes $5bn of Russian money due to Trump’s sanctions snit

The move by the Swiss bank underscores a widespread fear among banks of reprisals from the US for working with targeted Russian individuals and ...
Companies
6 days ago

MICHEL PIREU: When the bears descend and linger, do you run or hang on?

Empirical data show that market dips can last much longer than many investors can endure
Opinion
22 days ago

Where to for Credit Suisse bankers post-Brexit? Some say Frankfurt, Madrid and Luxembourg

Switzerland’s second-biggest bank says it has approved moving assets worth about $200m to its investment banking and capital markets division in ...
Companies
26 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Play open cards with us, investors tell Resilient
Companies
2.
Eskom changes mind on debt-to-equity conversion
Companies / Energy
3.
Newzroom Afrika to prioritise employees of former ...
Companies
4.
Dawn to lay off 700 employees to reduce costs
Companies
5.
Sea Harvest opts to diversify
Companies / Land & Agriculture

Related Articles

Credit Suisse freezes $5bn of Russian money due to Trump’s sanctions snit
Companies / Financial Services

Where to for Credit Suisse bankers post-Brexit? Some say Frankfurt, Madrid and ...
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.