Accountants to propose limits on big four

Britain’s top accountants will meet competition regulators this week to discuss limiting the big four auditors’ market share after MPs called for them to be broken up.

MPs have accused EY, KPMG, Deloitte and PwC of being an "oligopoly" that checks the books of nearly all the 350 leading companies in Britain, with smaller rivals barely having a look-in.

After the collapse of outsourcer Carillion in January, a parliamentary committee said the Competition and Markets Authority should consider breaking up the big four into more audit firms and detaching audit arms from consultancy.

Accounting industry officials began thrashing out proposals for limiting how many big company audits the big four should be allowed to conduct.

Smaller auditing firm Grant Thornton said this year it will give up bidding for top audits as it always came a "glorious second" in a costly exercise in which companies always stuck with one of the big four firms.

Officials from the big four, smaller rivals Grant Thornton, RSM, Moore Stephens, Mazars and BDO, as well as professional accounting bodies the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland held a conference call on Friday to finalise the proposals before presenting them to Competition and Markets Authority staff on Tuesday.

"We had all the UK CEOs on it to get their support, that they are happy with the things that are going to be talked about," ICAEW CEO Michael Izza said.

Recommendations include a cap on how many of the 350 biggest companies a big four firm can audit, and having audits shared by a big four firm and smaller rival. The big four could also license their technology for smaller rivals to use.

A more radical idea aimed at changing "buyer behaviour" recommends that an independent body selects the auditor for companies, a task currently left to a company’s audit committee.

"That causes some challenges with company law and would be a challenging sell to audit committees, but perhaps the time has come to look at some of the more radical options. That mechanism works well in the public sector," Izza pointed out.

The authority said it is monitoring the audit sector to decide whether to take further action and it is working with the sector’s regulator, the Financial Reporting Council.

Izza said the discussions have kept regulators, MPs and the government in the loop. "This is not being done in an environment of secrecy. It’s being done recognising there is an issue here."

