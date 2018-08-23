RMB Corvest assists clients internationally

As a preferred private-equity partner, RMB Corvest has an authoritative track record and enjoys the diverse skills of an experienced executive team.

“Our emphasis is on establishing long-term partnerships,” says Mike Donaldson, CEO of RMB Corvest. “These partnerships are stable, supported and profitable.”

Proof of this successful approach was RMB Corvest’s exit from the Servest Group after a sustained investment period, generating superior returns.

“In 2006, RMB Corvest, alongside a black economic empowerment (BEE) player, acquired a significant minority stake in Servest SA,” says Donaldson. “The transaction considerably strengthened the company’s BEE credentials, while management assumed control of the business.”

Servest SA then supplemented organic growth through acquisitions, including two RMB Corvest portfolio investments in the building services sector, namely industrial health services, and plants at work.

“These and various additional investments ensured a broader diversified portfolio for Servest – building the brand as a truly African multiservices facilities management business,” says Kenton Fine, group chairman at Servest.