The board of the Community Schemes Ombud Service (CSOS) has served a possible suspension letter to its chief ombud Adv Seeng Letele‚ and CFO Themba Mabuya‚ amid allegations they were grossly negligent‚ dishonest, and in dereliction of duty in their investment of surplus funds into VBS Bank.

They also stand accused of failing to provide relevant information to the board relating to other investments. The board has given Letele and Mabuya until Thursday to make representations about their suspension.

In a statement on Wednesday‚ the CSOS board said it is investigating the allegations "with a view to possibly instituting disciplinary proceedings".