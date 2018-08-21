Equity Group in talks with Ethiopian banks to enable mobile payments

Nairobi — Equity Group Holdings’s financial technology unit is in discussions with six Ethiopian banks to collaborate on cross-border mobile payments and e-commerce.

Finserve Africa, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kenya’s biggest lender by market value, is targeting remittances from 3-million Ethiopians living outside the country, MD Jack Ngare said in an interview on Monday. Many African nations are eyeing entry into the Horn of Africa country that’s signaled it’ll open up its economy to foreign investment.

"We’re looking to work with six banks to facilitate cross-border transactions, as well as e-commerce," Ngare said in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi. In addition, the fintech business also has eight remittance companies already plugged into its platform, he said.

Ethiopians abroad sent back around $4.6bn last year, about a quarter of the nation’s annual forex earnings. "We are going to be doing inward remittances, and that’s a good thing for Ethiopia, because they need to attract a lot of the foreign exchange."

Equity’s had to work with an Ethiopian sponsoring bank in seeking approvals, and the talks should conclude in three to six months, he said, without giving further details. Finserve received a licence to operate a mobile virtual network in 2014 and uses the infrastructure of Bharti Airtel’s local business.

