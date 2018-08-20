WATCH: What hedge funds need to do now

Companies / Financial Services

20 August 2018 - 08:20 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Hedge Funds have been in the news this week after some high-profile criticism of their high fees and modus operandi.  

Various experts have responded, extolling the virtues of hedge funds.

Jean Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital spoke to Business Day TV about the fees charged by hedge funds.

LETTER: Sygnia owes investors an explanation

What has been the true cost of removal of hedge funds to investors and why has this not been disclosed?
Opinion
3 hours ago

Correcting beliefs about hedge funds one fact at a time

It is a very broad industry, which means criticising it on average is akin to knocking down a straw puppet, writes Jean Pierre Verster
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: Horrendous hidden fraud

Something like half the investment that would otherwise be due to the client is forfeited to fund managers
Opinion
3 days ago

Sygnia plan ‘simply to get big fees out of alternative fund’

CEO Magda Wierzycka certainly knows how to galvanise an audience, be they supporters or detractors
Companies
3 hours ago

MAGDA WIERZYCKA: Sygnia closes the book on fee-fleecing hedge funds

Once you know that the emperor has no clothes you cannot in good conscience support what has become a management fee racket
Opinion
5 days ago

