WATCH: What hedge funds need to do now
20 August 2018 - 08:20
Hedge Funds have been in the news this week after some high-profile criticism of their high fees and modus operandi.
Various experts have responded, extolling the virtues of hedge funds.
Jean Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital spoke to Business Day TV about the fees charged by hedge funds.
