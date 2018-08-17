News Leader
WATCH: How a stronger rand knocked Standard Bank’s earnings
17 August 2018 - 09:34
Standard Bank reported its interim results today, headline earnings is up 5%, headline earnings per share mirrors that increase and is driven by the Africa regions' contribution to banking headline earnings of 32% with the top five contributors being Angola, Ghana, Mozambique, Nigeria and Uganda. The company has declared an interim dividend of R4.30, that's up 8%. Arno Daehnke the CFO of Standard Bank joined Business Day TV to discuss the detail behind the numbers.
Standard Bank CFO Arno Daehnke talks to Business Day TV about the bank’s results and provides some insight into the numbers
