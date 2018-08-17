WATCH: How a stronger rand knocked Standard Bank’s earnings

Standard Bank reported its interim results today, headline earnings is up 5%, headline earnings per share mirrors that increase and is driven by the Africa regions' contribution to banking headline earnings of 32% with the top five contributors being Angola, Ghana, Mozambique, Nigeria and Uganda. The company has declared an interim dividend of R4.30, that's up 8%. Arno Daehnke the CFO of Standard Bank joined Business Day TV to discuss the detail behind the numbers.