Why a tax-free savings account is like a 40-year love affair

A good savings product can be like a good marriage. If you make the right choice from the outset, it will get better with age and look after you in retirement.

The national Treasury introduced tax-free savings accounts (TSFAs) from March 1 2015, allowing individual investors to invest up to R30,000 of after-tax income a year into a specific product in which interest, dividends and capital growth are tax free. In March 2017, the amount was increased to R33,000 a year. The capital investment is capped at R500,000 over the investor’s lifetime.

While a TSFA may appear modest, it has attractive long-term potential, and the expectation is that the cap will be raised over time.TSFAs are largely aimed at encouraging lower-income earners to save, but they are also well suited to higher-income earners who can make relatively sophisticated choices to maximise their returns and minimise their tax liability in retirement.

There are two phases in investors’ earnings lifecycles. In the first phase before retirement, which can last about 20 years, they accumulate assets. In the second phase after retirement, they consume assets for another 20 years or more.

The first phase: growing season

Accumulating assets can be done through a pension fund, topped up by a retirement annuity. Contributions to both these savings vehicles are tax deductible, with certain limits. Any income earned or any growth in these products is tax free. The maximum tax-free contribution into a retirement annuity or retirement fund is 15% of an investor’s non-pensionable income. Once this threshold is reached, surplus after-tax money can be directed into a TSFA to enhance retirement income.

Over the long term this can add up to 2% a year of compound returns to the investor’s retirement nest egg. But the key to growing these returns is to preserve the savings in the TSFA rather than dipping into it, and making the right choices among many options.

TSFAs are offered by a number of financial product providers, including banks (with term and fixed-deposit savings accounts) and investment managers such as Stanlib, which has the biggest range of unit trusts in the market.

The second phase: harvest season

At retirement, investors can take their pension fund and retirement annuity and convert them into a living annuity. As long as the money stays in the annuity its income and growth is tax free, but when income is paid out, it is taxable. This is where a TFSA comes into play. Money in the account can be used to supplement income in retirement – and save tax.

If, for example, the investor wants a monthly income of R25,000, rather than drawing the full R25,000 from a pension annuity and paying tax on this full amount, the investor could draw R15,000 from the annuity and R10,000 from the tax-free account. The investor would then only pay tax on the R15,000 – potentially saving R1,194.33 a month and R14,331.96 a year.

The most appropriate TSFAs for a 40-year investment horizon would provide flexibility, choice, transparency and cost effectiveness. Flexibility is necessary as needs change over 40 years, while transparency ensures investors know what fees they are paying and what returns they are earning.

Stanlib offers a tax-free savings account that, at no extra cost, allows investors to choose funds from across the core range of equity, balanced and income funds, including a range of risk-profiled funds. It charges flat annual service fees on each of its funds. The balanced fund, for example, charges a flat service fee of 1%. The minimum monthly investment is R500. A minimum lump sum of R5,000 can be invested.

A tax-free savings account offers an excellent opportunity to plan more effectively for your retirement.

This article was paid for by Stanlib.