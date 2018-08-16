WATCH: Standard Bank Group discusses 2018 interim results
16 August 2018 - 16:44
Standard Bank Group, one of South Africa's big four banks, this week released its 2018 half-year results.
Standard Bank shareholders will receive a R4.30 interim dividend, an 8% increase from the R4 paid in the first half of its 2017 financial year, the bank said on Thursday.
In the video below, watch Standard Bank Group financial director Arno Daehnke give a snapshot of the results:
Read all results highlights, summaries and more here.
The group has a 155-year history in South Africa and has been building a franchise elsewhere in Africa since the late 1980s, now operating in 20 countries on the African continent.
