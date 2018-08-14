WATCH: What does the law say about a director’s liability?

The Companies Act stipulates that any director who contravenes the provisions of the Act may be held liable for loss or damage suffered by another party as a result of that contravention.

In the spate of recent corporate scandals the matter of director’s liability has come to the fore. In this video, Santam Specialist Business addresses a few tough questions: What does the law say about a director’s liability? When are directors liable? Is there a difference between fraud and negligence? How easy is it to sue? Is there protection available against such liability?