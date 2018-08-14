Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: What does the law say about a director’s liability?

Santam's series of panel discussions aims to spearhead conversation about the emerging risks the insurance industry is facing

14 August 2018 - 13:06
Picture: SUPPLIED/SANTAM

The Companies Act stipulates that any director who contravenes the provisions of the Act may be held liable for loss or damage suffered by another party as a result of that contravention.

In the spate of recent corporate scandals the matter of director’s liability has come to the fore. In this video, Santam Specialist Business addresses a few tough questions: What does the law say about a director’s liability? When are directors liable? Is there a difference between fraud and negligence? How easy is it to sue? Is there protection available against such liability?

This is the fifth instalment of a series of panel discussions in partnership with intermediaries and industry experts on Business Day TV, in which Santam Specialist Business shares expertise and leading conversations around the role of insurance as an enabler of risk transfer in the process of enhancing economic activity.

This article was paid for by Santam.

