Ecobank turnaround helps Nedbank boost profit by 27%

A profit at Nedbank’s pan-African associate Ecobank helped Nedbank grow interim headline earnings by 27% to R6.7bn.

Nedbank raised its interim dividend by 14%, to R6.95 per share from R6.10 last year.

Ecobank swung to a profit of R134m during the six months to end-June, from a loss of R1.2bn in the matching period, Nedbank’s interim results, released on Tuesday morning, showed.

Nedbank’s directly owned rest of Africa operations grew headline earnings 59% to R111m.

In contrast to its competitors, whose retail and business banking divisions are their largest profit centres, Nedbank’s corporate and investment banking arm is its biggest business.

Corporate and investment banking contributed 49% of the group’s headline earnings, followed by 39% for retail and business banking.

Growth in both divisions was low, with corporate and investment banking increasing headline earnings by 2.65% to R3.3bn, and retail and business banking by 1.45% to R2.6bn.

Nedbank’s wealth division’s headline earnings contribution remained exactly level at R519m.

The bank grew its total client base to over 8-million for the first time, Nedbank CEO Mike Brown said in the results statement.

Of these, 2.8-million are “main-banked clients”, representing 2.5% annual growth, “supported by a 9.3% increase in main-banked clients in the middle market”.

“Given the strong growth in diluted headline earnings per share in the first half of 2018, together with expectations of a slowly improving economic outlook and ongoing delivery on our strategy, our guidance for growth in diluted headline earnings per share for 2018 remains unchanged,” Brown said.

He said that was in line with a medium-to long-term target of diluted HEPS growth “greater than or equal to” gross domestic product growth plus consumer inflation plus 5%.