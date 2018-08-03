News Leader
WATCH: Can Liberty deliver on its promise to refresh the group?
03 August 2018 - 09:37
Liberty’s turnaround strategy seems to be gaining momentum. Over the half-year period profit has risen 6%, while operating earnings have grown 18%. Diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) are down 1%, however.
And shareholders will have to put up with another year of static interim dividends, as the company keeps the half-year payout at just more than R2.
Liberty CEO David Munro spoke to Business Day TV about the numbers and what lies behind them.
