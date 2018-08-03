Companies / Financial Services

INTERIM RESULTS

JSE delivers strong earnings growth

03 August 2018 - 05:03 Warren Thompson
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

JSE Ltd enjoyed the tailwinds of increased market activity during the first half of 2018, which together with strong cost containment allowed it to deliver impressive earnings growth for the period.

Headline earnings per share rose by 34% to R6.54 for the six months to the end of June.

Top line growth was less impressive, with revenue advancing 7% to R1.2bn.

Most of the exchange’s capital markets activity saw increases in revenue, most notably the cash equities market, which saw revenue rise by 12%.

"They are strong results, reflecting a strong first quarter and a more benign second quarter," said Nicky Newton-King, CEO of the JSE.

While she was happy with the results, cost control would remain a focus.

Expenses over the period were 5% lower owing largely to a reduction in headcount that has seen staff numbers at the end of the period fall by 92 to 362 when compared with a year ago. This was largely due to a retrenchment programme that began in 2017.

A reduction in technology costs was made possible through cost-optimisation initiatives. "We reviewed costs throughout the IT supply chain, and we were able to renegotiate some of our contracts, which contributed to the decline," said Newton-King.

The JSE has plenty of money to meet its regulatory obligations as well as to continue funding its capital investment with cash of R2.4bn.

This includes completing the integrated trading and clearing project, which should provide clients with "robust" trading and clearing technology in equity derivatives and currency markets as well as providing improved risk management functionality.

thompsonw@businesslive.co.za

WATCH: Can the JSE do more to protect investors?

JSE CEO Nicky Newton-King talks to Business Day TV about some of the criticisms it has faced recently about questionable listings
Companies
2 months ago

How the JSE plans to tighten the screws on disclosure

CE Nicky Newton-King says the bourse is looking at disclosures for nonlisted companies with debt securities
Companies
2 months ago

JSE ponders strengthening regulatory requirements amid Steinhoff debacle

The CEO of the JSE told four parliamentary committees that it might be time to examine whether refinements were needed, particularly around corporate ...
Companies
4 months ago

JSE hoping for a better year

JSE Ltd reports a 5% decline in operating revenue on lower trading values and volumes amid negative sentiment
Companies
5 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Impala Platinum to cut 13,000 jobs in sweeping ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Gwede Mantashe accuses Impala of ‘arrogance’ over ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff hands in final report on falsified ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Gemfields site in Ethiopia is invaded, ransacked ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Transnet board had nothing to do with appointment ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Related Articles

How the JSE plans to tighten the screws on disclosure
Companies / Financial Services

JSE ponders strengthening regulatory requirements amid Steinhoff debacle
Companies

WATCH: Can the JSE do more to protect investors?
Companies / Financial Services

JSE hoping for a better year
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.