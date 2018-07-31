Companies / Financial Services

Judge sequestrates former VBS executives and investor Vele

‘It’s a great milestone for the curatorship, it’s a step in the right direction to potentially recover assets that rightfully belong to the VBS depositors’

31 July 2018 - 12:16 Warren Thompson
Tshifhiwa Matodzi (left), former chairman of VBS Mutual Bank, and former CEO Andile Ramavhunga. Picture: MDUDUZI NDZINGI
Tshifhiwa Matodzi (left), former chairman of VBS Mutual Bank, and former CEO Andile Ramavhunga. Picture: MDUDUZI NDZINGI

Acting Judge President Moroa Tsoka granted an order in the High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning to sequestrate the estates of three previous VBS Mutual executives, as well as the bank’s largest shareholder.

The court heard arguments in the morning from advocates representing Vele Investments, the majority shareholder of VBS Mutual Bank at the time of its curatorship in March, and the bank’s previous treasurer, Phophi Mukhodobwane, on why their late application to oppose sequestration should be heard.

Tsoka ultimately took a dim view of the arguments. He ordered that Vele and Mukhodobwane be sequestrated, along with the estates of Philip Truter, the bank’s previous chief financial officer, and Tshifhiwa Matodzi, the bank’s previous chairman, who had not opposed the motion brought by VBS curator Anoosh Rooplal.

"It’s a great milestone for the curatorship, it’s a step in the right direction to potentially recover assets that rightfully belong to the VBS depositors," Rooplal said in reaction to the order handed down.

The court will now hear arguments concerning the remaining two individuals who are the subject of sequestration proceedings — VBS’s former chief operating officer, Robert Madzonga, and former VBS CEO Andile Ramavhunga.

Both have opposed the motion.

