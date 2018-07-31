Companies / Financial Services

Investec throws jab in forex case fight

Investec accuses the Competition Commission of delays, flip-flopping and flouting procedures

31 July 2018 - 05:10 HANNA ZIADY
Hearings in the case, first referred to the tribunal in February 2017, started on Monday with banks arguing technical issues. Picture: REUTERS
Hearings in the case, first referred to the tribunal in February 2017, started on Monday with banks arguing technical issues. Picture: REUTERS

Investec wants the Competition Commission’s conduct declared "vexatious and unreasonable" by the Competition Tribunal in the forex case against currency traders, accusing it of repeated delays, flip-flopping on issues and flouting procedures.

Hearings in the case, first referred to the tribunal in February 2017, started on Monday with banks arguing technical issues, such as whether the commission had jurisdiction over foreign entities. Investec’s application is adding another twist to what is shaping up to be a protracted legal battle between the commission and banks.

The commission referred a collusion case to the tribunal for prosecution against 23 banks, among them Bank of America Merrill Lynch International, BNP Paribas, JPMorgan Chase, Investec, Standard New York Securities, HSBC, Standard Chartered, Credit Suisse, Standard Bank of SA, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, Nomura International, Macquarie, Absa and Barclays.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Investec throws jab in banks’ forex case

If you would like to subscribe  to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here.  

Long-delayed currency-rigging case against bank traders gets under way

Other countries have reached settlements or issued administrative decisions, says Global Competition Review
National
1 day ago

Forex rigging: more detail finally

Nearly a year after banks demanded more evidence, the Competition Commission outlines details on claims of collusion
Companies
6 months ago

Standard Bank in row with regulator over evidence in forex probe

The commission hits back with claims that Standard Bank is trying to gain access to evidence before pleading to the charges against it
Companies
10 months ago

Banks demand Competition Commission complaint be amended or dropped

‘So vague as to be meaningless’ and ‘incomprehensible’ are some of the ways the commission’s complaint about forex collusion is described
Companies
1 year ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Deutsche Bank lets loose plan to slashes jobs in ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
VBS: a bloodless, but not a victimless, bank heist
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Countdown for Eskom and Transnet to explain ...
Companies
4.
How Naspers ‘camouflaged’ opposition to its pay ...
Companies
5.
Telkom works out plan to boost black ownership ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.